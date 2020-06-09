Facts

09:26 09.06.2020

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Operation of entry-exit checkpoints on the demarcation line in Donbas will partially resume from Wednesday, June 10, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Tomorrow, on June 10, from 11:00, passage of people and transport across the demarcation line through entry-exit checkpoints for vehicles and pedestrians will resume in the JFO area," it said on its Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The headquarters also said that people and vehicles will be passed daily from 11:00 until 14:00 through the following checkpoints: the Maryinka-traffic corridor "Donetsk-Kurakhove" checkpoint for vehicles and the Stanytsia Luhanska-traffic corridor "Stanytsia Luhanska-Schastia-Novoaidar" for pedestrians.

According to the statement, temperature screening, wearing masks (respirators) and social distance observation will be compulsory at the checkpoints.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
