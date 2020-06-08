Facts

16:18 08.06.2020

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

1 min read
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that quarantine mitigation in Ukraine could save the country's economy and called on Ukrainians to treat social distancing and mask regime with responsibility.

According to the president's press service, a meeting on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the country took place at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday. Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcers participated in the meeting.

"The government is concerned about an increase in the number of cases and mass ignoring of the lockdown rules following their mitigation," the press service said.

"Quarantine mitigation will save the economy, but let's not forget that coronavirus has not disappeared, and we must continue to save lives from it. The strict quarantine was not in vain, I am convinced that it saved many lives. However, people continue to die every day from coronavirus complications. We would not like to return to such a rigid framework. Therefore, let us keep our eyes on the ball and remind people that the rules of social distancing and the mask regime must apply. And so far, unfortunately, we can't afford mass entertainment events," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:01 08.06.2020
Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

11:04 08.06.2020
Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

15:03 06.06.2020
Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

09:22 06.06.2020
Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

18:46 05.06.2020
Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

13:02 05.06.2020
Klitschko: Restaurants, cafes, swimming pools won't open in Kyiv yet

Klitschko: Restaurants, cafes, swimming pools won't open in Kyiv yet

11:11 05.06.2020
Mask regime won't be lifted in Ukraine yet – Health minister

Mask regime won't be lifted in Ukraine yet – Health minister

09:25 05.06.2020
Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

09:15 04.06.2020
Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

17:50 03.06.2020
Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Prosecutor's Office for ARC preparing another motion to ICC on facts of journalists' persecution in occupied Crimea

Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

LATEST

Jewish community in Ukraine supports Avakov on post of Interior Minister

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

SBI investigating into 5,000 criminal cases on abusive treatment by law enforcers – acting chief

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Prosecutor's Office for ARC preparing another motion to ICC on facts of journalists' persecution in occupied Crimea

Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

'I'll run for Kyiv mayor from UDAR' – Klitschko

Poland understands that talks in Normandy format, TCG in Minsk have no compromise - Ambassador Cichocki

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD