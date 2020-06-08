Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that quarantine mitigation in Ukraine could save the country's economy and called on Ukrainians to treat social distancing and mask regime with responsibility.

According to the president's press service, a meeting on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the country took place at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday. Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcers participated in the meeting.

"The government is concerned about an increase in the number of cases and mass ignoring of the lockdown rules following their mitigation," the press service said.

"Quarantine mitigation will save the economy, but let's not forget that coronavirus has not disappeared, and we must continue to save lives from it. The strict quarantine was not in vain, I am convinced that it saved many lives. However, people continue to die every day from coronavirus complications. We would not like to return to such a rigid framework. Therefore, let us keep our eyes on the ball and remind people that the rules of social distancing and the mask regime must apply. And so far, unfortunately, we can't afford mass entertainment events," Zelensky said.