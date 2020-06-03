Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

The Ukrainian government will allow public catering establishments to resume operations, in particular, to serve visitors indoors, starting on June 5, and the government will also allow people older than 60 not to observe self-isolation starting on the same day.

This decision was made on Wednesday.

In particular, the government decided to allow public catering establishments to resume operations and serve visitors indoors starting on June 5, on the condition of observing anti-epidemic requirements.

People over the age of 60 will also be allowed not to observe self-isolation starting on June 5.

Religious events will be allowed indoors, on the condition that the number of people present is limited to one person per five square meters.

Passenger transportation will also be allowed in cars with no more than five passengers, including the driver (not including children under the age of 14).