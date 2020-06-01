Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

For losses of almost UAH 800,000 due to official negligence, the head of one of the departments of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will face trial, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has said.

The SBI said the indictment was sent to the court against the head of one of the departments of Ukraine's Air Force.

Criminal proceedings are open under Part 3 of Article 425 (negligent attitude to military service, committed in a special period, except for martial law) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The investigation established that the serviceman did not properly manage and control the use of funds entrusted to the military unit of Vinnytsia region for the overhaul of the premises.

"Thus, in 2019, the contractor received payment for actually unfulfilled repair work, which caused damage to the state in the amount of more than UAH 793,000," it was informed.

In the case of proof of guilt, the defendant faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of five to seven years.