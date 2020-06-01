Facts

14:53 01.06.2020

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

1 min read
Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

For losses of almost UAH 800,000 due to official negligence, the head of one of the departments of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will face trial, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has said.

The SBI said the indictment was sent to the court against the head of one of the departments of Ukraine's Air Force.

Criminal proceedings are open under Part 3 of Article 425 (negligent attitude to military service, committed in a special period, except for martial law) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The investigation established that the serviceman did not properly manage and control the use of funds entrusted to the military unit of Vinnytsia region for the overhaul of the premises.

"Thus, in 2019, the contractor received payment for actually unfulfilled repair work, which caused damage to the state in the amount of more than UAH 793,000," it was informed.

In the case of proof of guilt, the defendant faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of five to seven years.

Tags: #air_force #sbi #losses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 27.05.2020
SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

15:03 13.05.2020
SBI: Officials of Interior Ministry's main service center, migration service may be involved in leaking of Ukrainians' personal data, investigation launched

SBI: Officials of Interior Ministry's main service center, migration service may be involved in leaking of Ukrainians' personal data, investigation launched

11:24 24.04.2020
Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

12:32 21.04.2020
Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

18:28 10.04.2020
Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

11:52 27.02.2020
SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

11:55 28.01.2020
Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

17:12 24.01.2020
Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

15:48 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:31 18.01.2020
Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

LATEST

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD