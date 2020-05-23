Facts

18:15 23.05.2020

Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

Ukraine has a unique practical experience in neutralization of the cyber attacks that might be useful for the partner states, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported.

"I would like to stress that Ukraine in fact being a testing platform for the use of the cyber tools with malicious purposes has unique practical experience in countering the cyber attacks that can be useful for the partner countries, and we offer you our experience and knowledge," Kuleba said in an appeal to the UN Security Council during an informal open UN Security Council meeting on the an Arria-formula meeting on: "Cyber Stability, Conflict Prevention and Capacity Building" on Friday.

The minister emphasized that, starting from 2014, Ukraine has been facing a hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation, which uses information and communication technologies as one of the methods of hybrid warfare. "We are a country where the new cyber warfare is being tested by Russia against us, and where the hybrid war once forced our nation to reconsider our national security strategy," he explained.

The head of the foreign affairs agency noted that Ukraine was aware that, using information and communication technologies as a political tool, the Russian Federation is involved in a number of cyber operations aimed at disinformation campaigns, interference in sovereign election processes, cyber espionage and cyber attacks on critical infrastructure in several countries Europe and beyond it.

"During 2019, the relevant authorities of Ukraine discovered and immediately reacted to more than 1,500 cyber incidents in critical infrastructure facilities. Moreover, other Western countries also encountered hostile cyber behavior in Russia and blamed the Kremlin for destructive cyber attacks with a sophisticated new malware," added Kuleba.

Interfax-Ukraine
