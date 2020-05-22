Facts

16:49 22.05.2020

G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

1 min read
G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine have welcomed reaching of the staff-level agreement between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the new 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of $5 billion.

"The G7 Ambassadors congratulate Ukraine and the IMF on reaching staff-level agreement on a new assistance program that will bolster Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and help it manage the COVID-19 crisis," reads a report of G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv on Twitter.

As reported, in late hours of May 21, IMF and Ukrainian authorities have achieved a staff-level agreement on a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) to help Ukraine deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags: #g7 #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 21.05.2020
Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

13:38 21.05.2020
Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

16:05 16.05.2020
Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

15:52 14.05.2020
Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

11:52 14.05.2020
G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

17:49 08.05.2020
Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

13:26 08.05.2020
G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

17:38 07.05.2020
Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

17:13 07.05.2020
IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

INDUSTRIAL STATISTICS

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

CRIMEA BORDER SERVICE CHECKPOINTS

Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

BLACK SEA RUSSIA TRIBUNAL SAILORS

Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

CORONAVIRUS

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

LATEST

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD