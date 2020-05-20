Facts

16:59 20.05.2020

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is satisfied with the work of the head of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service Ivan Bakanov, although he admits his lack of professionalism and experience in this field.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, the head of state noted that there was no reason for Bakanov to hide anything in his income statements.

"Regarding the declaration of real estate, money or business, which, it seems to me, Ivan Bakanov does not have. First, Ivan Bakanov is not afraid of anything, and everything that he has was acquired before his political career, many years ago. Even before he began working at Kvartal 95 studio, he had his house in which he lives," Zelensky said.

He admitted that he was friends with the head of the SBU and appreciated his human qualities.

"We really are friends. I really respect him as a decent person. I know, and you know that, Bakanov is missing something honest and professional, from the point of view of professionalism and experience, but it seems to me there has never been a more honest SBU chief," he said.

Speaking directly about the bill, which deals with the classification of the SBU declarations, Zelensky said: "As for the bill ... I can't say all the details ... Ivan Bakanov told me ... that he has suggestions, changes that some people cannot show (certain information in the income statement), because they are employees of the SBU, they cannot show where they live."

Zelensky promised to discuss with the head of the SBU and the relevant committee of the parliament the issue of making public declarations of SBU employees.

