President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky denies the influence of large financial and industrial groups on appointments to top positions in the country, but admits agreements and is ready to protect the jobs of Ukrainians at their enterprises.

"I'm not a lobbyist of their [oligarchs] interests. They can't put pressure on me to appoint this or that person to the post. It seems to me that they don't even want or are afraid, or they don't see any reason to offer it to me," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, he admitted that there were cases when representatives of the interests of large business were appointed to top positions, but after identifying such appointments, these people were fired.

"My relations with them should be simple: I'm ready to protect the jobs of Ukrainians working in their enterprises. I will give the Antimonopoly Committee full independence regarding my actions in the direction of certain financial groups. They probably can't agree with me only about those things that are very important - Donbas ... Let's invest in the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are not occupied now, to show the other side of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions how this may look like," explained Zelensky.

At the same time, he emphasized that big business can count on creating equal rules of the game.

"I'm ready to talk with business, let's build hospitals with them. What can I do for them for this? Only equal rules – that's all, nothing more. This is my strategy," the president summed up.