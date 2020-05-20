Facts

09:18 20.05.2020

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

Parliamentarians are initiating in the Verkhovna Rada the creation of a temporary commission of inquiry on audio materials made public at a press conference by independent MP Andriy Derkach, parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov said.

"An initiative has already been submitted in the parliament to create a temporary commission of inquiry related to the assessment and consideration of issues that were raised during that press conference and were declared in the media," Razumkov said on the air of 112.Ukraine TV channel on Tuesday evening.

He noted that the initiative had not been documented yet, but it will have continuation.

