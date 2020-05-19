Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine – Stepanov

Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"I think individual medical licensing is necessary in Ukraine. It will be an additional factor of improving quality of medical assistance and healthcare services. Introduction of medical insurance is impossible without individual licensing," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Stepanov also said that the procedure of licensing should be simple.

"When we talk about licensing, we should not imagine something terrible. As soon as the state issues a diploma and an internship certificate, the specialist is licensed," the minister said.