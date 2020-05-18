Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

"President said that the representatives of the Crimean Tatar people should be represented at the highest diplomatic level. Therefore, the head of state confirmed the nomination of Emine Dzhaparova for the post of first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs," he said at a meeting with the representatives of Crimean Tatar people on Monday as quoted by its press service.