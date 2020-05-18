ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

First deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has emphasized that certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not negotiable, which Russia confirms and acknowledges with its attitude to them.

"I'll tell you, they [ORDLO – Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions] are not 'subjects' to the extent that even the aggressor country does not recognize them as 'subjects.' Representatives of the Russian Federation even in the Minsk process call their 'invitees' by the names of two cities: they say 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk.' That's it. Although, the Minsk text itself says 'representatives of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,'" he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov said that during conversations with Russian representatives at negotiations on the sidelines, he repeatedly heard from them the expression "our wards." "That is, they treat the representatives of the ORDLO as their wards, and with disdain. It is clearly seen who is the host and the boss, and who the subordinates are," he said.