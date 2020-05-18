Facts

14:18 18.05.2020

ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

1 min read
ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

First deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has emphasized that certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not negotiable, which Russia confirms and acknowledges with its attitude to them.

"I'll tell you, they [ORDLO – Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions] are not 'subjects' to the extent that even the aggressor country does not recognize them as 'subjects.' Representatives of the Russian Federation even in the Minsk process call their 'invitees' by the names of two cities: they say 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk.' That's it. Although, the Minsk text itself says 'representatives of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,'" he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov said that during conversations with Russian representatives at negotiations on the sidelines, he repeatedly heard from them the expression "our wards." "That is, they treat the representatives of the ORDLO as their wards, and with disdain. It is clearly seen who is the host and the boss, and who the subordinates are," he said.

Tags: #donetsk #ordlo #reznikov #luhansk #russia #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:45 18.05.2020
Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

11:55 18.05.2020
Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

11:53 18.05.2020
Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

11:24 18.05.2020
Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

15:19 16.05.2020
No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

13:09 16.05.2020
Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

12:33 16.05.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:06 15.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EMERGENCY SERVICE ODESA COLLAPSE

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

ZELENSKY DZHAPAROVA

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

REINTEGRATION REZNIKOV

Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

TRANSPORT CABINET OF MINISTERS CORONAVIRUS SHMYHAL

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

LATEST

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

Biopharma starts conducting tests of all donors for availability of COVID-19 antibody assay

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD