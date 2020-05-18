Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has announced the creation of the state-owned enterprise "Reintegration and Restoration."

"We have already registered our first state-run enterprise, which is called 'Reintegration and Restoration.' And the first task of this state-run enterprise is to collect in one place our checkpoints of entry-exit which are all scattered from the point of view of the balance holder for effective management," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov noted that the Ministry of Integration should not be of a vertical but of a horizontal character.

"This includes education, health care, infrastructure, and social policy. But along with this, the task includes the restoration of the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are now controlled by Ukraine and suffered. And after Ukraine enters the borders with the Russian Federation, of course, the entire territory that has been plundered and is temporarily occupied today, - it is part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea," he said.