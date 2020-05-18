Facts

11:24 18.05.2020

Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

2 min read
Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that successful reintegration of these territories is impossible without the adoption of this process on the part of all of Ukraine, which requires a national inclusive dialogue.

"When we talk about reintegration, it is impossible without adoption. Therefore, when we talk about the main ideology of the ministry, we say that it is, in principle, the Ministry of National Unity. In order to reintegrate, we need to have a national inclusive dialogue, of all with each other," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov pointed out that the sociological studies show that now there is still a reluctance to return to Ukraine of a majority of the population in the occupied territories. At the same time, he noted that if we look at the way people react to many things in the rest of Ukraine, then we can see the unwillingness to accept.

"And this is a task that we must solve, including through communication, dialogue. For six years, the country has advanced in its development, and those territories have degraded, unfortunately, under Russian occupation regimes. Therefore, this is not an easy story," he emphasized.

Reznikov believes that Ukraine should reach out to people in the occupied territories through services, understanding of the people who are currently hostages of the occupation regimes under the control of the Russian Federation.

"They are informational, propaganda, ideological hostages among other things. Today they are afraid of their own country, their own real government, their authorities and their compatriots. Moreover, it doesn't matter what language anyone speaks. We do understand that," he noted.

Tags: #reintegration #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:05 07.05.2020
Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

10:51 16.04.2020
'All-for-all' swap formula is a political agreement in principle reached in Normandy format – Reznikov

'All-for-all' swap formula is a political agreement in principle reached in Normandy format – Reznikov

14:48 28.11.2019
Nalyvaichenko proposes combining Ukraine's European integration with reintegration of Donbas

Nalyvaichenko proposes combining Ukraine's European integration with reintegration of Donbas

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

16:03 18.09.2019
Zelensky appoints lawyer, ex-secretary of Kyiv Council Reznikov to represent Ukraine in political subgroup in Minsk

Zelensky appoints lawyer, ex-secretary of Kyiv Council Reznikov to represent Ukraine in political subgroup in Minsk

17:19 19.06.2014
Oleksiy Reznikov elected as Kyiv City Council Secretary

Oleksiy Reznikov elected as Kyiv City Council Secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC CORONAVIRUS

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT TCG YERMAK

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

YERMAK IMF

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

YERMAK TCG

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

EU ZELENSKY

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

LATEST

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD