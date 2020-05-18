Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that successful reintegration of these territories is impossible without the adoption of this process on the part of all of Ukraine, which requires a national inclusive dialogue.

"When we talk about reintegration, it is impossible without adoption. Therefore, when we talk about the main ideology of the ministry, we say that it is, in principle, the Ministry of National Unity. In order to reintegrate, we need to have a national inclusive dialogue, of all with each other," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov pointed out that the sociological studies show that now there is still a reluctance to return to Ukraine of a majority of the population in the occupied territories. At the same time, he noted that if we look at the way people react to many things in the rest of Ukraine, then we can see the unwillingness to accept.

"And this is a task that we must solve, including through communication, dialogue. For six years, the country has advanced in its development, and those territories have degraded, unfortunately, under Russian occupation regimes. Therefore, this is not an easy story," he emphasized.

Reznikov believes that Ukraine should reach out to people in the occupied territories through services, understanding of the people who are currently hostages of the occupation regimes under the control of the Russian Federation.

"They are informational, propaganda, ideological hostages among other things. Today they are afraid of their own country, their own real government, their authorities and their compatriots. Moreover, it doesn't matter what language anyone speaks. We do understand that," he noted.