Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that next phase of weakening lockdown in the country is scheduled for late May if the epidemic situation is stable.

The press service of the Office of the President reported on Saturday that at a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Yermak informed the diplomats on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

"He [Yermak] said that now, the COVID-19 prevalence rate in the country is moderate, on May 11 phase one of easing lockdown took place. The next phase is planned for late May if the epidemic situation remains stable," the press service said.