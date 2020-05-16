Facts

12:33 16.05.2020

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy fired on our positions using 120 mm and 82 mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, armament of infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms... Amid enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded," the JFO headquarters said in a morning on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"The JFO units took comprehensive measures to cease enemy fire and gave an adequate response to enemy's shelling. After the active use of standard weapons by our units, the enemy refused further criminal actions," the headquarters said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on May 15, at least one Russian mercenary was wounded.

"Since the beginning of this day, the Russian occupation troops have not been active. For the current day, there have been no casualties among Ukrainian defenders," the JFO HQ said.

In addition, the headquarters reported that there were no cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection among JFO personnel.

Interfax-Ukraine
