Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

During the work of the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the Ukrainian side emphasized that elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas can take place in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine and on the basis of the OSCE Copenhagen criteria.

"In particular, regarding the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and protection of minority rights, only after Ukraine gains border control," the presidential press service said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian party once again ruled out the possibility of enshrining the special status of ORDLO in the Constitution of Ukraine.