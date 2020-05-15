Facts

10:55 15.05.2020

Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

1 min read
Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

During the work of the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the Ukrainian side emphasized that elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas can take place in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine and on the basis of the OSCE Copenhagen criteria.

"In particular, regarding the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and protection of minority rights, only after Ukraine gains border control," the presidential press service said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian party once again ruled out the possibility of enshrining the special status of ORDLO in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Tags: #elections #tcg #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:55 15.05.2020
Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

10:32 15.05.2020
New checkpoints must be opened on disengagement line in Donbas, checkpoint in Zolote ready for opening – President's Office

New checkpoints must be opened on disengagement line in Donbas, checkpoint in Zolote ready for opening – President's Office

09:36 15.05.2020
Ukraine in TCG insists on mutual release of detainees in "all for all" format defined in Paris in Dec 2019 – President's Office

Ukraine in TCG insists on mutual release of detainees in "all for all" format defined in Paris in Dec 2019 – President's Office

14:48 08.05.2020
Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

19:05 07.05.2020
Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

17:15 07.05.2020
Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

18:33 06.05.2020
'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

17:23 06.05.2020
Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

16:02 05.05.2020
Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

11:57 05.05.2020
Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

TRAFFIC KLITSCHKO KYIV

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

G7 YERMAK SAAKASHVILI

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

ZELENSKY TESTS STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

TRAFFIC KLITSCHKO KYIV

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

LATEST

Russia's coronavirus situation hits plateau –FMBA head

Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area

Trump tables to U.S. Senate candidacy of new ambassador to Ukraine

There is no conflict over long-term plans of merged territorial communities – President's rep on land issues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD