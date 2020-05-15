There is no conflict over long-term plans of merged territorial communities – President's rep on land issues

Ukrainian President's Plenipotentiary for Land Affairs Roman Leshchenko notes that the decentralization reform in Ukraine is approaching a logical conclusion, and is confident that it will be possible to complete it in the near future.

"There is no conflict over the long-term plans of the merged territorial communities. Of course, there are separate issues where we need to find mutual understanding," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Leshchenko is confident that the President's Office, the Ministry for Community and Territory Development and the Verkhovna Rada's Local Government Committee, together with the community, will find a common language, take into account the positions and expectations of the community, and work out joint positive decisions to complete the decentralization reform that is needed for the people in the local communities.

"Future plans will be approved by the Cabinet on time and throughout Ukraine," he said.