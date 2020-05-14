Facts

15:52 14.05.2020

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

As soon as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provides its final assessment and approve further cooperation with Ukraine, the European Union will be ready to allocate the second EUR 500 million tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance program without delay, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has said during a video conference with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

"The minister informed the EU Commissioner about progress in the implementation of European integration reforms in Ukraine, adoption of important laws, in particular the law on banking activities. The EU Commissioner welcomes this decision of the Ukrainian parliament and added that Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for the allocation of the next macro-financial assistance from the EU. As soon as the IMF provides its final assessment and approves further cooperation with Ukraine, the EU will be ready to allocate the second EUR 500 million tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance program without delay," the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said on Thursday.

Kuleba, in turn, thanked the European Commission for its initiative to provide Ukraine with a special macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion for the stabilization of the economy affected by the pandemic.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #imf
