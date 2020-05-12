Facts

11:40 12.05.2020

Russia records second largest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide following U.S.

Russia has diagnosed another 10,899 people with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to 232,243, which ranks Russia the second nation in the world in this respect, above the United Kingdom and Spain.

"As many as 10,899 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in 83 regions of Russia over the past 24 hours, including 4,704 cases (43.1%) revealed proactively in people manifesting no clinical symptoms," the coronavirus operative response headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in 85 regions of Russia during the pandemic to 232,243 (+4.9%), the headquarters said.

Hence, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is monitoring the global spread of Covid-19, Russia has climbed from the fourth to the second place in this respect in the past 24 hours, now above the United Kingdom (224,332) and Spain (227,436). The United States tops the ranking with 1,347,936 cases.

As many as 5,392 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Moscow alone, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the city to 121,301.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Russia has grown by 107 to 2,116 over the past 24 hours, including 55 such deaths in Moscow alone.

Another 3,711 people diagnosed earlier with COVID-19, including 1,820 in Moscow, have been discharged from hospital in this period. The total number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus infection has reached 43,512 nationwide.

Завантаження...
