Facts

10:50 12.05.2020

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

On May 12, Russia-occupation forces again opened fire against Joint Forces Operation (JFO) near Krymske residential area using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber gun and small arms, and as a result one serviceman received a fragmentation wound.

"The soldier was quickly brought to the medical establishment and received a necessary medical aid. His state of health is satisfactory," reads a report posted by the JFO on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The JFO units using available weapons, they gave rebels a worthy rebuff. Enemy losses are specified.

"Such criminal actions by the occupiers once again confirm that the enemy deliberately violates the ceasefire and does not want to adhere to the valid peace agreements," the JFO press center noted.

Interfax-Ukraine
