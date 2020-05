Total of 146 new Covid1-9 cases detected in Armenia in past 24 hrs

Doctors in Armenia have diagnosed 146 people with coronavirus in the past 24 hour, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 3,175, the Armenian unified information center said on Saturday.

According to the agency, the number of coronavirus fatalities has reached 56 in the country, three patients have died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,267 people recovered from Covid-19.