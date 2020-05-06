Facts

18:40 06.05.2020

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

1 min read
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of Ukraine at 10:30 on June 15 will continue considering the cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers and PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the decisions of lower courts on the lawsuit of the Surkis family on the cancellation of NBU decisions to recognize them as persons related to PrivatBank and invalidate contracts for the exchange of their funds in the bank in the amount of over UAH 1 billion for the bank shares (bail-in), later purchased by the state for UAH 1, the press service of the Supreme Court has said.

It was reported that on April 27 the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court took this case off the table. The judges appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the High Council of Justice with a claim about pressure being posed on court.

In the corresponding complaint, the judges noted that they considered the statement by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in this case "to be an interference with the court's activities, a means of influence and pressure in order to approve the decision in favor of one of the parties."

Tags: #surkis #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

11:02 05.05.2020
Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

16:32 15.04.2020
No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

15:54 15.04.2020
Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

14:02 04.04.2020
PrivatBank files new lawsuit for $5.5 bln in Cyprus against ex-owners – bank

PrivatBank files new lawsuit for $5.5 bln in Cyprus against ex-owners – bank

16:06 27.03.2020
Kyiv's court rules to arrest Kozhara under murder cases with possibility of posting bail

Kyiv's court rules to arrest Kozhara under murder cases with possibility of posting bail

11:03 27.03.2020
Payments on 'toxic' loan portfolio of PrivatBank almost halved in 2019

Payments on 'toxic' loan portfolio of PrivatBank almost halved in 2019

18:57 25.03.2020
Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

18:44 25.03.2020
Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IDP YERMAK TCG ORDLO

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

NAZISM SHMYHAL

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

LATEST

SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

SAPO opens case on possible declaring of false info, obtaining undue benefits by Riaboshapka

Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD