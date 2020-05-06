Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of Ukraine at 10:30 on June 15 will continue considering the cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers and PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the decisions of lower courts on the lawsuit of the Surkis family on the cancellation of NBU decisions to recognize them as persons related to PrivatBank and invalidate contracts for the exchange of their funds in the bank in the amount of over UAH 1 billion for the bank shares (bail-in), later purchased by the state for UAH 1, the press service of the Supreme Court has said.

It was reported that on April 27 the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court took this case off the table. The judges appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the High Council of Justice with a claim about pressure being posed on court.

In the corresponding complaint, the judges noted that they considered the statement by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in this case "to be an interference with the court's activities, a means of influence and pressure in order to approve the decision in favor of one of the parties."