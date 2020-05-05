Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the quarantine may be extended after May 22 in connection with the latest recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Most likely, based on WHO data, the quarantine will be extended with the next stages of relief, if this will make it possible to improve the morbidity situation," he told the Ukrainian Radio on Tuesday.

Shmyhal recalled that on May 4 WHO recommended a global quarantine regime for two months.

The prime minister said during quarantine it was possible to better prepare the healthcare system for the epidemic. According to him, in Ukraine today there are more than 2,100 mechanical ventilation devices, of which 138 are occupied, and 33,000 beds have been prepared for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19), of which less than 2,000 are currently occupied.

"The medical system meets the parameters of both the first and second stages, allowing for the mitigation of some quarantine measures," he said.

Shmyhal pointed out that the government so far does not see opportunities to open intercity transport. According to him, urban transport will go as it went, and mayors will make decisions on the number of transport and changing its work schedule.

The prime minister said opening the metro for some categories of passengers is planned at the third stage of relaxing the quarantine.

Shmyhal said after May 11 adaptive quarantine measures will also be applied in some regions, cities and villages. He added that the most COVID-19 cases are in Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The head of government also thanked the citizens of Ukraine for adhering to quarantine restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the epidemic in the country.