Facts

11:15 05.05.2020

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

1 min read
Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

Ukraine identified 366 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, 13 patients died, and 256 recovered; thus the overall number of infected totals 10,506 people as of May 5.

"There were 366 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Ukraine over past 24 hours, of whom there are 26 children and 92 medical workers. A number of 100 people were hospitalized in the health facilities, 256 people recovered in a day, 13 people died," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 05.05.2020
Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

15:43 04.05.2020
Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

13:36 04.05.2020
Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

13:07 04.05.2020
Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

12:23 04.05.2020
Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

10:50 04.05.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

17:09 02.05.2020
Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

14:04 02.05.2020
Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

13:08 02.05.2020
Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

YERMAK PRESIDENTS OFFICE

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

YERMAK SYTNYK NABU

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

ELECTIONS DONBAS YERMAK

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

YERMAK TCG

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

LATEST

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine until May 22 – Shmyhal

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD