Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

"There were 366 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Ukraine over past 24 hours, of whom there are 26 children and 92 medical workers. A number of 100 people were hospitalized in the health facilities, 256 people recovered in a day, 13 people died," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Tuesday morning.