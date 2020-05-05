Facts

11:14 05.05.2020

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak again has stressed that the Consultative Council in a membership of the political subgroup of Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, setting of which followed the meeting on March 11, could consist of exclusively citizens of Ukraine, who did not participate in the war in Donbas and did not commit the crimes.

"Ukraine will never negotiate with the so-called 'LPR/DPR' [Luhansk/Donetsk People's Republics]. But in accordance with the Minsk agreements, Ukraine must coordinate three legislative acts with 'the representatives of the territories.' Ukraine accepts 'representatives of the territories' as representatives of the civil society, citizens of Ukraine, since many living today in the occupied territories today received Russian passports, which did not take any part in the war against Ukraine, were forced to remain in the occupied territory, are not criminals, didn't kill the Ukrainian military, didn't take any criminal decisions," he said during an online discussion "Pandemic, Reform, War and Peace as Seen by the White House" organized by Atlantic Council on Monday.

Yermak again said that there were three competent participants: Ukraine, Russia and OSCE.

Tags: #yermak #tcg
