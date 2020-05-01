Facts

15:43 01.05.2020

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

1 min read
Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Ukraine is preparing to gradually ease quarantine measures, elaborating on all the steps, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said at a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Food markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection," the presidential press service said.

At the same time, it was noted at the meeting that the May holidays are the last of the dangerous weekends that can contribute to crowding. The national police said patrols would be on duty in parks these days to prevent such situations.

Shmyhal also added that the number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Ukraine is increasing daily.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:21 01.05.2020
World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

13:05 01.05.2020
COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

11:55 01.05.2020
Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

11:31 01.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

16:20 29.04.2020
Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

09:41 29.04.2020
Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

18:24 27.04.2020
Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

14:12 27.04.2020
More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

12:12 27.04.2020
Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

09:38 27.04.2020
Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DEFENSE MINISTRY BTR 4

Kharkiv Morozov plant transfers another five BTR-4E armored vehicles to Defense Ministry

EUROPE JUDICIAL REFORM

Judicial reform may continue if it does not contradict Constitution of Ukraine – Council of Europe

NORMANDY FOUR KULEBA

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

COVID 19 WORLD BANK

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID 19 UKRAINE

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

LATEST

Kharkiv Morozov plant transfers another five BTR-4E armored vehicles to Defense Ministry

Denisova informs families of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea that talks on their release ongoing

Judicial reform may continue if it does not contradict Constitution of Ukraine – Council of Europe

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD