Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Ukraine is preparing to gradually ease quarantine measures, elaborating on all the steps, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said at a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Food markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection," the presidential press service said.

At the same time, it was noted at the meeting that the May holidays are the last of the dangerous weekends that can contribute to crowding. The national police said patrols would be on duty in parks these days to prevent such situations.

Shmyhal also added that the number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Ukraine is increasing daily.