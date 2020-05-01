COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

The COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease the quarantine starting on May 11, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing in Cherkasy on Friday.

"Restrictions will be eased starting on May 11 because the situation allows us to do so. These actions will be based on the current data. We have no doubt that the situation will not exacerbate as a result of our actions," Stepanov said.

In his words, the decision to ease quarantine restrictions starting on May 11 is based on the analysis of the epidemiological situation.

"We understand that people are tired of the quarantine. Once again, we are analyzing the situation and are preparing to ease quarantine measures as early as on May 11," the minister said.