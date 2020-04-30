Facts

16:55 30.04.2020

Zelensky backs Duda's idea to enhance cooperation between European countries to overcome COVID-19, other challenges

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Poland Andrzej Duda in a telephone conversation coordinated actions aimed at overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for citizens of both states, paid special attention to quarantine withdrawal mechanisms and international cooperation to overcome such challenges in the future.

"I know about your recent initiative to enhance cooperation between European countries to effectively overcome such challenges in the future. Ukraine is ready to take an active part in the preparation and implementation of coordinated measures. By the way, your proposal to create a European medical safety mechanism is in line with our idea of an international mechanism to overcome the consequences of coronavirus," Zelensky said in the conversation with Duda, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked his Polish counterpart for the medical equipment that Poland had provided to Ukraine, as well as for financial assistance from the EU.

Duda praised the contribution of Ukrainian aviation to the transport of medical supplies for the international fight against the pandemic.

Tags: #eu #duda #coronavirus #zelensky
