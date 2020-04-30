Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

The Verkhovna Rada voted for an appeal to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations to condemn the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the occupation of certain areas of Donbas, political repressions against Ukrainian citizens and the release of political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine.

Some 309 deputies voted for draft resolution No. 3068 "On the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to foreign parliaments and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations condemning the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and occupation of separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, political repressions against citizens of Ukraine and the release of political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The resolution also instructs Chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov to immediately send the text of the appeal to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations.

Its drafters are 12 members of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.