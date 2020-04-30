Facts

15:27 30.04.2020

Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

1 min read
Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

The Verkhovna Rada voted for an appeal to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations to condemn the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the occupation of certain areas of Donbas, political repressions against Ukrainian citizens and the release of political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine.

Some 309 deputies voted for draft resolution No. 3068 "On the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to foreign parliaments and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations condemning the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and occupation of separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, political repressions against citizens of Ukraine and the release of political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The resolution also instructs Chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov to immediately send the text of the appeal to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations.

Its drafters are 12 members of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Tags: #russia #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:11 30.04.2020
Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

14:15 30.04.2020
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

15:54 28.04.2020
Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

11:57 25.04.2020
JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

09:34 24.04.2020
MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

17:43 22.04.2020
Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

11:05 18.04.2020
Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

18:46 16.04.2020
Razumkov signs amendments to state budget, laws on operation of courts for quarantine period, creation of National geoportal

Razumkov signs amendments to state budget, laws on operation of courts for quarantine period, creation of National geoportal

18:37 14.04.2020
Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

EDUCATION MINISTRY

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

CRIMEA KULEBA LAVROV RUSSIA PRISONERS

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

PACE HONCHARENKO

PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

CORONAVIRUS HEALTH MINISTRY

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

LATEST

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

Zelensky backs Duda's idea to enhance cooperation between European countries to overcome COVID-19, other challenges

Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD