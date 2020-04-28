SBU stops illegal export of components to armored vehicles from Ukraine to Asian countries in Boryspil

SOfficers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have identified and stopped an attempt to illegally export military equipment to Asian countries at Boryspil International Airport, the SBU's press center said.

"Agents and investigators of the security service found out that the malefactors organized a scheme for the supply of military components for Russian-made weapons to ultimate customers in the Asian countries as civilian goods. The transfer was carried out without obtaining the necessary permissions and approvals from the State Service of Export Control using the international passenger air transportation channel," the SBU said in the statement.

Thus, during the special operation at Boryspil International Airport, law enforcement officers seized various units for armored vehicles in the baggage of a nonresident. The malefactors planned to take them out as auto parts along with sets of contractual and technical documentation.

The criminal proceedings have been started on this fact under Article 333 (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to the State Service of Export Control) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Pretrial investigation is continuing to establish the sources of origin of military units.