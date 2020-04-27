Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the second, third or fourth stages of finishing the quarantine may start simultaneously, depending on the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease incidence.

"Last week we have presented a roadmap of finishing the quarantine in the country. We hope to launch it on May 11. The next stages are linked to the specific dates and their launch depends on the disease incidence. If the government sees that the number of cases is dropping, the second, third or fourth stages may start simultaneously. We would not have to wait for ten or 20 days in order to launch another stage," he said on Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, he said that if the number of cases significantly rises, the quarantine may become tougher again.

"I have instructed each ministry and agency to draw up detailed clarifications about conditions under which facilities will open and work. The economy and health ministries have developed clear criteria of work and algorithms of control for food markets," he said.