11:57 27.04.2020

When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

When appointing heads of the tax and customs services by the Cabinet of Ministers it is important to adhere to fair and level officials in the Tax and Customs Service. It is important to follow fair, competitive procedures and not risk long-term reforms, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the EU Delegation to Ukraine have said.

"The EU & US are closely watching Cabinet appointments of high-level officials in the Tax and Customs Service. It is important to follow fair, merit-based competitive procedures and not risk long-term reforms, supported by international partners," the U.S. embassy and the EU delegation said in their Twitter blogs.

