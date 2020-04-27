When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

When appointing heads of the tax and customs services by the Cabinet of Ministers it is important to adhere to fair and level officials in the Tax and Customs Service. It is important to follow fair, competitive procedures and not risk long-term reforms, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the EU Delegation to Ukraine have said.

