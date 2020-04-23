Facts

17:56 23.04.2020

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Volodymyr Viatrovych, a member of the European Solidarity faction, ex-head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance claims that the court granted his complaint and ordered the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to initiate an investigation into possible treason by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the second President of Ukraine, the country's representative in the TCG for Donbas Leonid Kuchma.

"The court granted my complaint regarding the SBU's inaction and ordered the Service no later than in 24 hours to enter the information contained in my appeal into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and launch an investigation into possible treason by Yermak and Kuchma. The SBU is ready, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is getting ready for Monday," Viatrovych wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

