13:42 22.04.2020

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

The European Commission has announced its decision to provide EUR 1.2 billion of assistance to Ukraine during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"This is an unprecedented amount of macro-financial assistance. The EU's decision is not only a manifestation of solidarity in difficult times. This is evidence that Ukraine was not mistaken in making the European choice. Indeed, a friend in need is a friend in deed," the head of state's press service said, quoting Zelensky as saying on Wednesday.

The financing from the EU will help guarantee the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine.

"Thanks to such support, the state will be able to provide extra money to protect citizens and mitigate the negative consequences of the pandemic for people," the press service said.

Tags: #zelensky #european_commission #coronavirus
Interfax-Ukraine
