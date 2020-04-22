Facts

09:33 22.04.2020

Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 bln of assistance from EU - Poroshenko

Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 bln of assistance from EU - Poroshenko

Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, the fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said.

"I've got good news from my friends in Brussels. Very soon, the European Commission will announce a decision on the allocation of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 3 billion to ten partner countries to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. Moreover, it is planned that Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 billion," the politician wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.

Poroshenko emphasized that such a step is "a significant manifestation of solidarity and support of our state on the part of the European Union, a sign of high trust and respect, which have been rebuilt step by step over the previous years."

The ex-president expressed hope that the Ukrainian authorities would be able to quickly "remove all obstacles to the restoration of cooperation with the IMF and open the way for this necessary assistance from our European partners."

Poroshenko also said that European Solidarity demands an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada this week to adopt the so-called banking law.

Tags: #eu #poroshenko #assistance
