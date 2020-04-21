Facts

17:17 21.04.2020

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

2 min read
Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

There is a massive outbreak of coronavirus in one of the dormitories in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, where 37 cases of the disease and two deaths from COVID-19 have been detected, Acting Head of Kyiv State Regional Administration (KSRA) Vasyl Volodin said.

"We have a case of massive coronavirus in one of the hostels of the town of Vyshneve. It is privately owned. According to preliminary estimates, more than 300 people live there, the exact number of residents is now being found out by law enforcement and local authorities. Currently, 37 patients have been identified in this place, including children, and two people died, unfortunately," Volodin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, now doctors are doing PCR tests without exception for all residents of the hostel, in addition, the provision of special movement has been introduced in the hostel.

"The local government is now organizing the delivery of food, medicine and personal care products to the hostel. The final information about the coronavirus disease in the hostel will be obtained tomorrow night after receiving the test results," the KSRA added.

It is also noted that according to the legislation, a decision is made to determine the isolator on the basis of this hostel.

As reported, according to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine as of the morning of April 21, 356 cases of coronavirus were confirmed (28 recovered) in the Kyiv region.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 21.04.2020
Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

12:24 21.04.2020
Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

11:03 21.04.2020
Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

11:00 21.04.2020
Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

14:11 20.04.2020
Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

12:01 20.04.2020
Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

11:34 20.04.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

11:32 20.04.2020
Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

LATEST

Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD