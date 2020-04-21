Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

There is a massive outbreak of coronavirus in one of the dormitories in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, where 37 cases of the disease and two deaths from COVID-19 have been detected, Acting Head of Kyiv State Regional Administration (KSRA) Vasyl Volodin said.

"We have a case of massive coronavirus in one of the hostels of the town of Vyshneve. It is privately owned. According to preliminary estimates, more than 300 people live there, the exact number of residents is now being found out by law enforcement and local authorities. Currently, 37 patients have been identified in this place, including children, and two people died, unfortunately," Volodin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, now doctors are doing PCR tests without exception for all residents of the hostel, in addition, the provision of special movement has been introduced in the hostel.

"The local government is now organizing the delivery of food, medicine and personal care products to the hostel. The final information about the coronavirus disease in the hostel will be obtained tomorrow night after receiving the test results," the KSRA added.

It is also noted that according to the legislation, a decision is made to determine the isolator on the basis of this hostel.

As reported, according to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine as of the morning of April 21, 356 cases of coronavirus were confirmed (28 recovered) in the Kyiv region.