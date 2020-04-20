Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest said on its Facebook page on Saturday, April 18, that after a phone conversation between the Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijjarto on April 14, "a cargo was delivered to Zakarpattia, it included 75,000 medical masks, 25,000 FFP2 respirators, 1,000 protective glasses, 5,000 protective suits, 30,000 pairs of medical gloves, 1,500 protective hats, 1,000 protective screens, 3,000 pairs of boot covers, 5,000 liters of disinfectant."

Zakarpattia Regional State Administration reported that the equipment has been distributed among 17 hospitals.