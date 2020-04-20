Facts

13:09 20.04.2020

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Law enforcers are considering two versions of causes for an outbreak of wildfires in Zhytomyr region: dry hot wind and an attempted arson, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said.

"Arsen Avakov: Two versions of the causes for an outbreak of wildfires in Zhytomyr region are being considered – dry hot wind and an attempted arson. That is why a team of specialists of the Interior Ministry is working in Zhytomyr region today. The investigation is in progress," the press service of the Interior Ministry quoted Avakov as saying during a meeting of the emergency operations center in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, on April 19.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin and the heads of Zhytomyr region and the State Forestry Resources Agency participated in the meeting. The delegation also checked the territory hit by wildfires in Zhytomyr region from air.

Interfax-Ukraine
