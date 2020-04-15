Facts

Agreement reached on mutual release of detainees in Donbas due in advance of Orthodox Easter – Grau

The next mutual release and exchange of detainees between Ukraine and certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be held in advance of the Orthodox Easter, the sides have agreed on its details, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Heidi Grau said.

"Following up on the in-principle agreement reached by the Trilateral Contact Group with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, the TCG Working Group on humanitarian issues concerted today the details of a mutual release and exchange of detainees related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," she said in a press statement on April 14.

Grau added that the mutual release and exchange will take place in due time in advance of the Orthodox Easter.

