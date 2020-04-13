Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

The next round of the all-for-all prisoner exchange in Donbas could be conducted even before Orthodox Easter, which will be marked on April 19 this year, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"There's an agreement on mutual release. This will be another stage of the all-for-all exchange, but, you see, in order for this to happen, I won't say today when this will happen and who we will return. As soon as it becomes possible to give such information, I will certainly provide it," Denisova told the Ukraine 24 television channel.

Denisova also said that all people who return as a result of the swap will be placed under mandatory medical observation.

"I think that these people who will be released and will be returned next week will be placed under observation in accordance with the procedure approved by the Health Ministry and the chief public health officer," she said.