Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

It is too early to speak about the date of the Vekhovna Rada's discussion of bank sector bill No. 2571-d required for finalizing the program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Head of the parliamentary committee for finances, tax and customs policies Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"It is too early to talk about this [consideration of the bill in parliament]," he told reporters in Kyiv on Monday