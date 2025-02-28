Economy

20:36 28.02.2025

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

1 min read
Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff level agreement (SLA) on the Seventh Review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement worth $15.5 billion, which subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, paves the way for the eighth tranche of about $400 million (SDR 300 million), bringing the total disbursements under the program to $10.1 billion.

"Program performance remains strong. All end-December quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) have been met and understandings were reached on a set of policies and reforms to sustain macroeconomic stability," the IMF said in a press release on its website, following the work of the mission, which has been working in Kyiv and Warsaw since February 20.

According to it, the structural reform agenda continues to progress: seven structural milestones have been achieved, another one has been implemented late, and firm commitments have been recorded to advance other key reforms.

It was previously expected that Ukraine would receive $917.5 million based on the results of the seventh review.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

17:08 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

12:18 21.02.2025
IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

09:49 20.02.2025
IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

10:44 07.02.2025
IMF mission for 7th review of EFF arrangement to arrive in Kyiv on Feb 20

IMF mission for 7th review of EFF arrangement to arrive in Kyiv on Feb 20

20:19 30.01.2025
IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

19:25 30.12.2024
Cabinet submits to Rada bills on creation of Supreme Arbitration Court, abolition of 'Lozovy's amendments' in pursuance of memo with IMF

Cabinet submits to Rada bills on creation of Supreme Arbitration Court, abolition of 'Lozovy's amendments' in pursuance of memo with IMF

09:45 24.12.2024
Finance Ministry orders independent assessment of Business Development Fund operator of state credit programs – memo with IMF

Finance Ministry orders independent assessment of Business Development Fund operator of state credit programs – memo with IMF

20:14 23.12.2024
IMF in extended arrangement with Ukraine indicates possibility of earlier end to war

IMF in extended arrangement with Ukraine indicates possibility of earlier end to war

11:56 23.12.2024
Ukraine receives $1.1 bln from IMF – PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 bln from IMF – PM

15:17 21.12.2024
Updated EFF program with IMF supplemented with three structural benchmarks about securities commission, NEURC and NBU

Updated EFF program with IMF supplemented with three structural benchmarks about securities commission, NEURC and NBU

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

LATEST

Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine should reach pre-war electricity consumption in 15 years, but energy mix will change significantly - Ukrenergo

Ukrtelecom sees revenue rise by 4.6% in 2024

Oschadbank, ECU partner on joint program to develop energy infrastructure in local communities

Joint U.S.-Ukraine Fund to be replenished through new projects via state budget – Minister of Economy

Biosphere Corporation plans to increase revenue by 20% in 2025

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

AD