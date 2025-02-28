Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff level agreement (SLA) on the Seventh Review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement worth $15.5 billion, which subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, paves the way for the eighth tranche of about $400 million (SDR 300 million), bringing the total disbursements under the program to $10.1 billion.

"Program performance remains strong. All end-December quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) have been met and understandings were reached on a set of policies and reforms to sustain macroeconomic stability," the IMF said in a press release on its website, following the work of the mission, which has been working in Kyiv and Warsaw since February 20.

According to it, the structural reform agenda continues to progress: seven structural milestones have been achieved, another one has been implemented late, and firm commitments have been recorded to advance other key reforms.

It was previously expected that Ukraine would receive $917.5 million based on the results of the seventh review.