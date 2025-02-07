IMF mission for 7th review of EFF arrangement to arrive in Kyiv on Feb 20

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will begin work in Kyiv to implement the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on February 20, 2025, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said at the event of the Economic Truth publication New Economy: Crypto, OnlyFans&CBD.

Earlier, the Fund's permanent representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano, said that the IMF mission will begin the seventh review of the EFF at the end of February this year.

According to her, the Fund intends to discuss with the Ukrainian side the priorities of the single project pipeline process (public investment implementation portfolio) within the budget declaration for 2026-2028, the budget for 2026, and also to assess the action plan for public investment management reform.

The Fund will also review the progress in implementing the action plan to strengthen the medium-term budget framework, Toffano emphasized.

As reported, if Ukraine successfully passes the seventh review of the EFF arrangement, $917.54 million will be received in the budget.