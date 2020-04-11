Facts

12:35 11.04.2020

Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

1 min read

As of 08.00 on April 11, a total of 155 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were registered in Kyiv region, five were fatal ones, Kyiv City State Administration reported on Facebook.

There are ten children and eight medical workers of these 155 cases: six medical workers work in medical establishments in Kyiv, two – in the healthcare facilities of Kyiv region (Bila Tserkva and Vyshneve). In addition, an ambulance driver in Brovary was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over the past day, 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded. Nine patients recovered.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 11.04.2020
PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

11:39 11.04.2020
Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

16:10 09.04.2020
Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

13:12 09.04.2020
Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

13:03 09.04.2020
Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

09:57 09.04.2020
Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

13:37 07.04.2020
COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

10:18 07.04.2020
Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

LATEST

Special air mission from UAE brings 113 citizens back to Ukraine – SBU

Conscription of citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea in Russian army violates international law – statement

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD