Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

As of 08.00 on April 11, a total of 155 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were registered in Kyiv region, five were fatal ones, Kyiv City State Administration reported on Facebook.

There are ten children and eight medical workers of these 155 cases: six medical workers work in medical establishments in Kyiv, two – in the healthcare facilities of Kyiv region (Bila Tserkva and Vyshneve). In addition, an ambulance driver in Brovary was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over the past day, 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded. Nine patients recovered.