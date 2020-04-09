Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Up to 41 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyiv in past 24 hours, one person died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"I have upsetting news today. Over the past day, the number of people living with coronavirus in Kyiv has almost tripled compared to the previous days – by 41 people! There are two doctors among them. Over the past day, another case in the capital was fatal," Klitschko said during an online press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Among the patients over the past day there are 11 women aged 26 to 71 years and a girl who is six months old, and 29 men aged from 36 to 70 years. Six patients were hospitalized in the capital. The rest are treated at home, on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

"I will note from the cases recorded over the past day, 26 happened in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery. It is difficult to imagine what the chain of further transmission of infection can be," Klitschko said.

He noted that there were already 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv.