Facts

13:12 09.04.2020

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Up to 41 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyiv in past 24 hours, one person died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"I have upsetting news today. Over the past day, the number of people living with coronavirus in Kyiv has almost tripled compared to the previous days – by 41 people! There are two doctors among them. Over the past day, another case in the capital was fatal," Klitschko said during an online press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Among the patients over the past day there are 11 women aged 26 to 71 years and a girl who is six months old, and 29 men aged from 36 to 70 years. Six patients were hospitalized in the capital. The rest are treated at home, on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

"I will note from the cases recorded over the past day, 26 happened in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery. It is difficult to imagine what the chain of further transmission of infection can be," Klitschko said.

He noted that there were already 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv.

Tags: #covid_19 #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 09.04.2020
Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

13:03 09.04.2020
Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

09:57 09.04.2020
Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

13:55 08.04.2020
Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

13:37 07.04.2020
COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

10:18 07.04.2020
Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

18:28 06.04.2020
Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

13:20 06.04.2020
Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

LATEST

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

Ukraine, U.S. discuss by phone strengthening of Ukraine's defense capacity

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD