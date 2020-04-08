Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal states that during April the authorities will not exactly depart from the quarantine regime that has already been introduced, which will probably be extended until early May.

"Throughout April, we definitely will not back out from the quarantine regime that has been introduced. It will remain in effect until April 24 and will most likely be extended until early May," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister emphasized that in May, if positive dynamics is observed, the authorities intend to "launch economics" according to the plan, which will be additionally announced.

In addition, Shmyhal denied information about a possible mitigation of quarantine measures from mid-April.