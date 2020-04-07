COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

A number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Kyiv grew by 12 persons, city mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"A number of Kyiv citizens, who fell ill with COVID-19, grew by 12 persons for past 24 hours. There are four children and one medic. One case for past 24 hours is a fatal one. In total, there are 279 already confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv," he said during an online briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Among the sick, there are three women aged 34 to 41 years, two girls three years old, five men: from 31 to 67 years old, and two boys: six and fifteen years old.