11:17 07.04.2020

Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

Ukraine has expressed its strong protest in connection with the implementation by Russia of another draft for military service in Russia-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has said.

"Such actions by Russia is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits Russia, as an occupying state, from forcing protected persons to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces. It is also forbidden to exert pressure and conduct propaganda in favor of voluntary entry into the army, as well as to transfer protected persons outside the occupied territory," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement release on Monday evening.

The ministry said military conscription in the context of the coronavirus pandemic is especially cynical.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine demands Russia cancel the call for military service in Russia-occupied Crimea and ensures the unconditional fulfillment of its international obligations as an occupying state," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
