Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

As of 22.00 of April 1, Ukrainian laboratories confirmed 794 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), Health Ministry of Ukraine reported.

"According to the results of studies of the virological reference laboratory of the Public Health Center (PHC) of Ukraine and regional laboratory centers, a total of 794 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed," the PHC reported on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

As reported, 20 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, and 13 people recovered – this was proven by a repeated laboratory study that did not detect the virus in the body.

"Since the beginning of the year, the PHC has received 3,834 suspicions of a new coronavirus infection," the center said.